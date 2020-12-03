Now Streaming: Slate Money Live

Today’s live show will feature the Slate Money podcast: Emily Peck, Felix Salmon, and Anna Szymanski are here with Zach Carter, author of an incredible biography of John Maynard Keynes, to explain the effects this unique holding season will have on the already volatile financial climate. With the holidays quickly approaching and the pandemic not letting up, there are a lot of money-related topics to discuss. They’ll tackle all this plus take viewer questions.

Use the player above or tune in on Facebook or YouTube Live with your own questions and concerns at 8 p.m. Eastern.