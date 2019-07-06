Slate Money

The Cribsheet Edition

Emily Oster joins Slate Money to talk about the economics of parenting.

By

This week, economics professor and author Emily Oster joins the Slate Money team to talk about what she learned writing her books Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong—and What You Really Need to Know and Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting, from Birth to Preschool. Check out her Cribsheet series for Slate, too!

