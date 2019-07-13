Get More Slate Money
This week, Slate Money invites Neil Irwin, senior economics correspondent for the New York Times, to the show to discuss Jeffrey Epstein, Christine Lagarde, and his article on economic orthodoxy.
And in the Slate Plus segment: Who will run the IMF now?
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.