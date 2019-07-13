Slate Money

The Smoke-Filled Rooms Edition

Neil Irwin joins Slate Money this week to talk about Jeffrey Epstein, Christine Lagarde, and economic orthodoxy.

By

This week, Slate Money invites Neil Irwin, senior economics correspondent for the New York Times, to the show to discuss Jeffrey Epstein, Christine Lagarde, and his article on economic orthodoxy.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Who will run the IMF now?

