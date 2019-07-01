Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

If you’re planning on watching a major fireworks display this Independence Day, there’s a good chance it was designed by this week’s guest.

Phil Grucci, the CEO and creative director of Fireworks by Grucci, is the sixth generation in his family to design, manufacture, and engineer firework displays. His family company has made a global reputation by putting on some of the world’s most spectacular pyrotechnics shows, including this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display in Washington. As the head of the company and lead designer, Phil touches every part of that operation, from modeling out the elaborate displays to walking the factory floor. He tells Jordan all about how he started to love this business at the age of 5, everything it takes to plan a show, and what exactly is inside a firework.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.