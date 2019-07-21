Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Ever since his first season as the host of Working, Jordan has wanted to interview a firefighter. It’s a job everyone knows about. But the day-to-day of a firefighter’s work might not be so familiar. Jordan sat down with Jason Powell, a firefighter with Engine Company 69 in Harlem, New York, about his four years on the job and all the training, danger, and cooking that goes into it.

