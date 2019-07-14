Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Before heading out to Long Island to visit Widow’s Hole Oyster Farm, Jordan couldn’t even picture what an oyster farm looked like. So there was a lot to learn from talking to Mike and Isabel Osinski, the owners of the small family farm that supplies oysters to some of New York City’s most high-end restaurants.

Mike and Isabel discuss how they went from developing a successful piece of financial software in the city to raising their children on an oyster farm, the lengthy life cycle of an oyster, and the extremely efficient system they use, which their son, an engineering student at Yale, designed for them.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.