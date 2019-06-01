Slate Money

The Panda Edition

Slate Money on the current trade war, the Fiat Chrysler–Renault merger, and MacKenzie Bezos’ giving pledge.

By

This week, Slate Money talks about Trump’s trade wars with China and Mexico, the Fiat Chrysler–Renault merger, and MacKenzie Bezos’ giving pledge.

And in the Slate Plus segment: the JPMorgan paternity leave lawsuit.

