This week, Felix, Anna and Emily discuss the issues with YouTube’s policies, how bookstores are actually surviving the Amazon era, and the job that nobody seems to want—Wells Fargo CEO.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Why you should be careful when talking about Chinese pork.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.