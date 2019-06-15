Slate Money

The Tweak a Little Harder Edition

Slate Money on YouTube’s user policies, the book business, and Wells Fargo’s open CEO position.

By

This week, Felix, Anna and Emily discuss the issues with YouTube’s policies, how bookstores are actually surviving the Amazon era, and the job that nobody seems to want—Wells Fargo CEO.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Why you should be careful when talking about Chinese pork.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Personal Finance Podcasts YouTube