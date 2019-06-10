Slate Money

The Not So Frandly Edition

Slate Money on the Fed, tech antitrust laws, and Qualcomm.

By

This week, Slate Money talks about the latest from the Federal Reserve, why Democrats are starting to turn on tech companies, and Qualcomm’s grip on the industry.

And in the Slate Plus segment: An update on the Fiat/Chrysler-Renault merger that never was.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

