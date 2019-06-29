Slate Money

The Apocalyptic Vibes Edition

Slate Money on Jony Ive, Wayfair, and Baoshang.

This week, Slate Money talks about the exit of Jony Ive, the man behind Apple’s most iconic designs, discusses the employees upset at Wayfair over the company’s involvement with detention centers, and answers a listener question about the Chinese bank Baoshang.

And in the Slate Plus segment: billionaires and their taxes.

