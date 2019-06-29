Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

This week, Slate Money talks about the exit of Jony Ive, the man behind Apple’s most iconic designs, discusses the employees upset at Wayfair over the company’s involvement with detention centers, and answers a listener question about the Chinese bank Baoshang.

And in the Slate Plus segment: billionaires and their taxes.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.