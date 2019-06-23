Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

What do you do with an architecture degree and a love of animals? Well, as it turns out, running an aquarium is a great option. This week, Working brings you another stand-alone episode with Jon Forrest Dohlin, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium.

Jon tells Jordan all about the joys of the job, like educating city-dwellers about all the unseen wildlife around them, and the existential dread that comes with it—like holding the lives of thousands of animals in your hands every day.

