How Does an Aquarium Director Do His Job?

Meet Jon Forrest Dohlin, director of the WCS New York Aquarium.

What do you do with an architecture degree and a love of animals? Well, as it turns out, running an aquarium is a great option. This week, Working brings you another stand-alone episode with Jon Forrest Dohlin, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium.

Jon tells Jordan all about the joys of the job, like educating city-dwellers about all the unseen wildlife around them, and the existential dread that comes with it—like holding the lives of thousands of animals in your hands every day.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

