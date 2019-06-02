Working

How Does a Longtime Comedy Cellar Comic Do Her Job?

Meet Marina Franklin, a stand-up comedian who has been working at the Cellar for a decade and a half.

To finish out the season on the Comedy Cellar, Laura talks to longtime Cellar comic Marina Franklin. Franklin has gone from comedy newbie to a comedy veteran on the cellar stage. She has been working there so long not even she can recall exactly when she started. But the place has become like a home to her.

Marina’s new special, Single Black Female, will be out next month.

For her first season hosting Working, Laura Bennett goes inside New York’s Comedy Cellar,

