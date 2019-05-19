Working

How Does the Comedy Cellar’s Outside Steve Do His Job?

Meet Steve Fabricant, the man at the door.

By

On any given night, you can see a line that snakes down Macdougal Street of people waiting to get into the Comedy Cellar. And the man responsible for making sense of this mob of tourists and comedy fans is known as Outside Steve.

Steve Fabricant runs the door at the comedy club, managing the reservations for multiple sold-out shows each night, strategically placing guests in either the front or the back of the room, and occasionally popping up in sitcoms.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

