This week, Slate Money discusses Robert Smith’s major gift to the graduating class of Morehouse College, why office air conditioning might be a detriment to productivity, and the debate around carbon offsets.
And in the Slate Plus segment: IPO underwriters.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.