Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week, Slate Money delves into the whole mess with Herman Cain and Stephen Moore, discusses the business of kidnapping, and talks about why Jack Dorsey is being called the “Gwyneth Paltrow” of Silicon Valley.

And in the Slate Plus segment: What’s going on at the National Rifle Association?

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.