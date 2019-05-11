Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

It’s Slate Money’s fifth birthday! And one of the show’s original hosts, Slate’s own Jordan Weissmann, has returned to celebrate. Felix, Anna, Emily, and Jordan discuss the China tariffs, long-term investing, and the Uber IPO and driver strikes.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Trump’s taxes.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.