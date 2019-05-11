Slate Money

The Fifth Birthday Edition

For the fifth anniversary of the show, Slate Money welcomes back one of the original hosts, Jordan Weissmann.

It’s Slate Money’s fifth birthday! And one of the show’s original hosts, Slate’s own Jordan Weissmann, has returned to celebrate. Felix, Anna, Emily, and Jordan discuss the China tariffs, long-term investing, and the Uber IPO and driver strikes.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Trump’s taxes.

