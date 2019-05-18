Slate Money

The Backwardation Edition

This week, Slate Money talks land in South Africa and the future of real estate fees, and does a deep dive on the oil market.

By

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week, Slate Money discusses the question of land redistribution in South Africa and the future of real estate broker fees, and goes deep on the economics of oil.

And in the Slate Plus segment: the Koons Rabbit that just sold for $91 million.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck,

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Finance Oil Industry Podcasts Real Estate