Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Sharon Brous

Sharon Brous, the senior and founding rabbi of the Los Angeles congregation IKAR, talks about the financial challenges of running a synagogue.

By

What’s it like to be the senior and founding rabbi of a synagogue? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Sharon Brous, of the Los Angeles congregation IKAR, about the financial challenges of running a synagogue, how women are faring in Jewish institutions, and how to manage difficult rabbis.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter

