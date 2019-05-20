Get More Women in Charge Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Women in Charge Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

What’s it like to be the president and CEO of a children’s hospital? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Madeline Bell, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, about creating a culture of innovation in a place where mistakes can be dangerous, the difference between talking to donors and politicians, and how the power dynamics between nurses and doctors are changing.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.