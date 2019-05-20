Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Madeline Bell

Madeline Bell, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, talks about creating a culture of innovation in a place where mistakes can be dangerous.

What’s it like to be the president and CEO of a children’s hospital? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Madeline Bell, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, about creating a culture of innovation in a place where mistakes can be dangerous, the difference between talking to donors and politicians, and how the power dynamics between nurses and doctors are changing.

