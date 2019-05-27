Get More Women in Charge Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Women in Charge Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

What’s it like to be the president of the U.S. Tennis Association? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Katrina Adams, former president of the U.S. Tennis Association, about the pressures for Americans to win championships, how being the first black woman leader of the USTA shaped the way she did the job, and that infamous Serena and Osaka tennis match.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.