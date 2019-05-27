Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Katrina Adams

Katrina Adams, former president of the U.S. Tennis Association, talks about the pressures for Americans to win championships.

By

What’s it like to be the president of the U.S. Tennis Association? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Katrina Adams, former president of the U.S. Tennis Association, about the pressures for Americans to win championships, how being the first black woman leader of the USTA shaped the way she did the job, and that infamous Serena and Osaka tennis match.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.

