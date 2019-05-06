Working

How Does the Comedy Cellar’s Booker Do Her Job?

Meet Estee Adoram, the Cellar’s legendary booker of 37 years.

This week, Laura talks to Estee Adoram, a truly legendary figure in the comedy world. Estee has been the booker for the Cellar for nearly four decades, which means she’s been a major factor in creating the club’s incredible reputation. She’s known many popular comedians since their early days onstage and has remained an essential part of what makes the Cellar so special.

