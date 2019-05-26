Working

How Does a New Comedy Cellar Comic Do His Job?

Meet Ian Fidance, a comic who was recently passed at the cellar.

This week, Laura Bennett is talking to Ian Fidance, a comic who was passed at the Comedy Cellar just last year. For an up-and-coming comic and a lifelong comedy fan like Fidance, joining the tightknit community of the cellar is a true joy and honor. But as you’ll hear, it’s one you really have to earn.

