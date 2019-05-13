Working

How Does a Server at the Comedy Cellar Do His Job?

Meet Aaron Nystrup, a server and manager who has been working at the Cellar for 10 years.

By

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week, Laura returns to the Comedy Cellar to talk with Aaron Nystrup, a manager and server who has been working at the iconic club for 10 years. Nystrup talks about what it’s like to hear hours of comedy night after night, how he ended up onstage drunkenly singing with Dave Chappelle, and just what goes on at the Cellar’s famed comedians’ table.

You can email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Comedy New York City Podcasts