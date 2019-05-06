Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Ai-jen Poo

Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, talks about how to build an advocacy organization.

By

What’s it like to be the director of the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, about how to build an advocacy organization, why visibility is such an important part of leadership, and the practical challenges of representing a diverse group of women.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter

