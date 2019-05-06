Get More Women in Charge Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Women in Charge Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Women in Charge via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher.

What’s it like to be the director of the nation’s leading voice for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, about how to build an advocacy organization, why visibility is such an important part of leadership, and the practical challenges of representing a diverse group of women.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter