This week, Jordan talks to Molly Baz, senior associate food editor at Bon Appétit. Molly is part of the team of chefs who create and test recipes for the magazine—which you may already know if you’re one of the millions of people who watch Bon Appétit’s videos on YouTube. Molly talks life in the BA test kitchen, how a recipe makes it to the pages of the magazine, and her secret for a perfect bowl of cereal.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.