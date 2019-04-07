Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

This week, Working returns to Bon Appétit to continue its spontaneous micro-mini season on the people who make the seminal food magazine what it is today. In this episode, Jordan talks to the man running the show, editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport. Adam talks about what it’s like to run a food magazine in the age of Instagram, how he edits recipes with home chefs in mind, and how he makes his coffee every day.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.