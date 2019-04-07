Working

How Does the Editor in Chief of Bon Appétit Do His Job?

Meet Adam Rapoport, editor in chief of Bon Appétit.

By

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week, Working returns to Bon Appétit to continue its spontaneous micro-mini season on the people who make the seminal food magazine what it is today. In this episode, Jordan talks to the man running the show, editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport. Adam talks about what it’s like to run a food magazine in the age of Instagram, how he edits recipes with home chefs in mind, and how he makes his coffee every day.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Cooking Food Magazines Podcasts