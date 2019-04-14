Working

How Does Bon Appétit’s Video Food Director/Stylist Do Her Job?

Meet Rhoda Boone, video food director for Bon Appétit and Epicurious.

To wrap up Working’s impromptu mini-season on the inner workings of Bon Appétit, Jordan talks to Rhoda Boone, the video food director for Bon Appétit and Epicurious. Rhoda’s job encompasses so many things that you’ll never watch a food video the same way again. Not only is she the food stylist in charge of making sure every dish looks as delicious as possible, but she’s also responsible for planning out every step of the process to make sure each food element is exactly where it needs to be. Rhoda tells Jordan about all the craziness her job entails and shares all the tips and tricks food stylists use to make food beautiful.

