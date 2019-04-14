Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

To wrap up Working’s impromptu mini-season on the inner workings of Bon Appétit, Jordan talks to Rhoda Boone, the video food director for Bon Appétit and Epicurious. Rhoda’s job encompasses so many things that you’ll never watch a food video the same way again. Not only is she the food stylist in charge of making sure every dish looks as delicious as possible, but she’s also responsible for planning out every step of the process to make sure each food element is exactly where it needs to be. Rhoda tells Jordan about all the craziness her job entails and shares all the tips and tricks food stylists use to make food beautiful.

