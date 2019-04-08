Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Virginia Johnson

The artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem talks progress for black ballerinas.

By

Listen to Women in Charge via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.

What’s it like to be the woman who runs Dance Theatre of Harlem? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Virginia Johnson, artistic director and founding member of Dance Theatre of Harlem. They talk about how she shifted from principal dancer to founding member to artistic director. Johnson also shares stories about what it meant to grow up as a black ballerina and what progress is being made in the dance culture now.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.

Podcasts Women