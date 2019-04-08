Get More Women in Charge Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Women in Charge Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

What’s it like to be the woman who runs Dance Theatre of Harlem? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Virginia Johnson, artistic director and founding member of Dance Theatre of Harlem. They talk about how she shifted from principal dancer to founding member to artistic director. Johnson also shares stories about what it meant to grow up as a black ballerina and what progress is being made in the dance culture now.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.