Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week on Slate Money Travel, Felix talks to Lale Arikoglu of Condé Nast Traveler and the Women Who Travel podcast, who is adamant that budget travel doesn’t have to be lame. Arikoglu talks about how to take an amazing trip without breaking the bank.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.