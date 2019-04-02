Slate Money Travel: Bringing the Kids

Get More Slate Money
Kim Barrington Narisetti of the Urban Crayon Press joins Felix to discuss the somewhat daunting prospect of traveling with kids. Narisetti explains how to get kids excited about travel, how to adjust your strategy as they age, and even how to make chicken feet a more appealing snack.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.