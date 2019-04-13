Get More Slate Money
This week, the Slate Money hosts are joined by Natalie Jaresko. She talks about her time as the Ukraine’s minister of finance and her current position as the executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico.
And in the Slate Plus segment: creditors and Puerto Rico.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.