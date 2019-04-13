Slate Money

The Puerto Rico Edition

Slate Money talks to Natalie Jaresko about being executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico.

By

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week, the Slate Money hosts are joined by Natalie Jaresko. She talks about her time as the Ukraine’s minister of finance and her current position as the executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico.

And in the Slate Plus segment: creditors and Puerto Rico.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Economy Facebook Finance Podcasts Puerto Rico