Slate Money

The Goop Face Oil Edition

Slate Money invites Taffy Brodesser-Akner on the show to talk about arbitration at Sterling Jewelers and the celebrity-industrial complex.

This week, Taffy Brodesser-Akner comes on the show to talk about her New York Times Magazine piece on Sterling Jewelers, the parent company that owns brands like Kay, Jared, and Zales. Plus, Taffy weighs in on the celebrity-industrial complex—a topic she knows a lot about after spending eight months with Gwyneth Paltrow for a story.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new network.

