The Goop Face Oil Edition

Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week, Taffy Brodesser-Akner comes on the show to talk about her New York Times Magazine piece on Sterling Jewelers, the parent company that owns brands like Kay, Jared, and Zales. Plus, Taffy weighs in on the celebrity-industrial complex—a topic she knows a lot about after spending eight months with Gwyneth Paltrow for a story.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new network.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.