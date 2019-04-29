Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Sara Errington

Sara Errington, district chief of the Syracuse Fire Department, talks when to trust science over your gut when making tough calls.

What’s it like to be in charge of the Syracuse Fire Department? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Sara Errington, district chief of the Syracuse Fire Department, about when to trust science over your gut when making tough calls, how she handles being a boss in a male-dominated field, and the importance of team bonding when fighting fires.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter

