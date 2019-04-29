Get More Women in Charge Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Women in Charge Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

What’s it like to be in charge of the Syracuse Fire Department? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Sara Errington, district chief of the Syracuse Fire Department, about when to trust science over your gut when making tough calls, how she handles being a boss in a male-dominated field, and the importance of team bonding when fighting fires.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter