In this episode, Seth Stevenson talks to Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo, co-founders of the satirical feminist website Reductress. In their conversation, Newell and Pappalardo poke fun at some of the tropes of internet writing and explain what it’s like to run a digital media company on a tight budget.

﻿Podcast production by Cameron Drews