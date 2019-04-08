Who Runs That?

Reductress: Who Runs That?

Co-founders Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo explain what it takes to get a satirical website off the ground.

By

Listen to Who Runs That? via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In this episode, Seth Stevenson talks to Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo, co-founders of the satirical feminist website Reductress. In their conversation, Newell and Pappalardo poke fun at some of the tropes of internet writing and explain what it’s like to run a digital media company on a tight budget.

You can email us at whorunsthat@slate.com  
﻿Podcast production by Cameron Drews

Comedy Media Podcasts Women