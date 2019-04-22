Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Kristine Guillaume

On being the first black woman to lead the Harvard Crimson.

By

What’s it like to be in charge of an Ivy League newspaper? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Kristine Guillaume about the pressures of being a “first,” how to get the most out of an all-volunteer staff who also have finals and papers to do, and how to earn the respect of peers.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.

