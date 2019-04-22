How Does Comedy Cellar’s Owner Do His Job?

Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

For her first season hosting Working, Laura Bennett goes inside New York’s Comedy Cellar, talking to the people who help make the comedy institution legendary. And to kick off the season, she sits down with owner Noam Dworman to discuss what it was like taking the reins from his father, how he dealt with the Louis C.K. controversy, and what makes the Comedy Cellar unique.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.