Work

How Does an MC at the Comedy Cellar Do His Job?

Meet Wil Sylvince, a regular MC at New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar.

By

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week, Laura returns to the Cellar to talk to one of the comedians who has become a fixture onstage. Wil Sylvince is a New York comedian who has been featured on shows like HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and is a regular MC at the Comedy Cellar.

You can email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Art Comedy New York City Podcasts