In this episode Seth Stevenson talks to Merrill Stubbs, co-founder and president of Food52. In their conversation, Stubbs talks about her time in cooking school, the interesting demographics of Food52’s customer base, and the balance of combining web content with web commerce.

﻿Podcast production by Cameron Drews