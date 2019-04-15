Who Runs That?

Food52: Who Runs That?

Co-founder and president Merrill Stubbs explains how Food52 taps into a dedicated online community to develop products and share recipes.

In this episode Seth Stevenson talks to Merrill Stubbs, co-founder and president of Food52. In their conversation, Stubbs talks about her time in cooking school, the interesting demographics of Food52’s customer base, and the balance of combining web content with web commerce.

﻿Podcast production by Cameron Drews

