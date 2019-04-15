Women in Charge: Anna Allanbrook

Get More Women in Charge Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Women in Charge Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

What’s it like to be the longtime principal of a Brooklyn public school? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Anna Allanbrook, principal of the Brooklyn New School. They talk about what to look for when hiring teachers, why she’s OK with her kids not taking standardized tests, and moving forward with the times.

