Women in Charge

Women in Charge: Anna Allanbrook

The principal of Brooklyn New School talks developing children outside of standardized tests.

By

Listen to Women in Charge via Apple PodcastsOvercastSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher.

What’s it like to be the longtime principal of a Brooklyn public school? On this episode of Women in Charge, Allison Benedikt talks to Anna Allanbrook, principal of the Brooklyn New School. They talk about what to look for when hiring teachers, why she’s OK with her kids not taking standardized tests, and moving forward with the times.

You can email us at womenincharge@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessica Jupiter.

Education Podcasts Women Women in the Workplace