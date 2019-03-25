Get More Who Runs That? Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Who Runs That? Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In this episode, Seth Stevenson talks to Shan-Lyn Ma and Nobu Nakaguchi, co-founders of the wedding planning and registry site Zola. Ma and Nakaguchi started the company when they realized their friends’ wedding registries were difficult to navigate. Now they’re growing fast and hoping to eventually be the primary destination for all things wedding-related.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.