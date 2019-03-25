Who Runs That?

Shan-Lyn Ma and Nobu Nakaguchi started a wedding planning and registry website that operates like a retail business.

In this episode, Seth Stevenson talks to Shan-Lyn Ma and Nobu Nakaguchi, co-founders of the wedding planning and registry site Zola. Ma and Nakaguchi started the company when they realized their friends’ wedding registries were difficult to navigate. Now they’re growing fast and hoping to eventually be the primary destination for all things wedding-related.

