Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In a special five-episode mini-season of Working, we talk with people who have had “second acts”—that is, people who made a dramatic career pivot at some point in their working lives.

Nicole Auerbach worked as an attorney for 10 years, first as a federal public defender in the Southern District of New York and then as a media lawyer specializing in First Amendment issues. Realizing she was unhappy in that career, she was drawn to become a rabbi and is now director of congregational engagement at New York’s Central Synagogue. Auerbach talks about how she decided to attend rabbinical school, the challenges that making a career switch presented, and what she likes best about her new line of work.

You can email us at working@slate.com. Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.