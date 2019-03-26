Get More [Podcast] Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to [Podcast] Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In a special five-episode mini-season of Working, we talk with people who have had “second acts”—that is people who made a dramatic career pivot at some point in their working lives.

If it weren’t for a shoulder injury, Mary Stevenson’s retirement may have looked completely different. After benefiting from classes in the Nia Technique, she decided to teach the fitness method—along with Zumba Gold and Ageless Grace—to older adults when she left the University of Massachusetts, Boston, where she taught economics for 40 years.

Stevenson talks the challenges and rewards of making a career switch in her late 50s.

You can email us at working@slate.com.Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.