When Bill Ponder was in third grade, he read a book about falconry and decided that was what he wanted to do when he grew up. Unlike most kids who daydream about training and flying raptors for the king’s court, Bill actually made his dream come true by becoming the resident falconer at the Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Bill tells Jordan how he turned his lifelong hobby into a career, what goes into training a bird of prey, and why you shouldn’t expect a falcon to cuddle.

