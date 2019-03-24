Working

How Does the Medieval Times Creative Director Do His Job?

Meet Leigh Cordner, Medieval Times’ creative director.

In this episode, Jordan talks to Leigh Cordner, Medieval Times’ creative director. Leigh is in charge of making all the various elements of the show you’ve been hearing about come together to wow the crowd. And not just at one castle—but all of them.

