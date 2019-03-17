Working

How Does a Medieval Times Bar Manager Do Her Job?

Meet Toni Ann Siri, the bar manager at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Managing the bar at Medieval Times is not quite the same as running things at the local dive. With a crowd full of customers clamoring for 32-ounce beers in souvenir mugs and cocktails like the Royal Knight (which is apparently the Long Island Iced Tea of Medieval Times specialty drinks) you really have to have a commanding presence. Which is why Toni Ann Siri, who runs the bar at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, will tell you she’s the queen when it comes to her department.

