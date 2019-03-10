Get More Working Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Working Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Working via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Victoria Militello has been a serving wench at Medieval Times for seven years. (Yes, that’s really what they call waitresses at the show.) As she tells Jordan in this episode, the job takes a surprising amount of athletic stamina as well as a tolerance for hearing the same Cable Guy jokes every night.

You can email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.