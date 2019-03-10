Working

How Does a Medieval Times Wench Do Her Job?

Meet Victoria Militello, a server at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

Victoria Militello has been a serving wench at Medieval Times for seven years. (Yes, that’s really what they call waitresses at the show.) As she tells Jordan in this episode, the job takes a surprising amount of athletic stamina as well as a tolerance for hearing the same Cable Guy jokes every night.

