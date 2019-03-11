Get More Who Runs That? Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Who Runs That? Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In this episode, Seth Stevenson talks to Tim Chen, co-founder and CEO of NerdWallet. During the conversation, Chen talks about what inspired him to found the company, how millennials think about money choices, and what he thinks the U.S. government should be doing when it comes to consumer finance protection.

You can email us at whorunsthat@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.