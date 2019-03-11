Who Runs That?

NerdWallet: Who Runs That?

Tim Chen decided to start a personal finance website after struggling to find helpful information about credit cards online.

By

In this episode, Seth Stevenson talks to Tim Chen, co-founder and CEO of NerdWallet. During the conversation, Chen talks about what inspired him to found the company, how millennials think about money choices, and what he thinks the U.S. government should be doing when it comes to consumer finance protection.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Internet Personal Finance Podcasts