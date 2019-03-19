Slate Money

Slate Money Travel: What’s the Point?

Slate Money Travel on the credit card points economy.

By

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This week on Slate Money Travel, Felix talks to Ron Lieber, the “Your Money” columnist for the New York Times, about whether credit card rewards programs are really worth the hassle—not to mention the potentially hefty annual fees.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Finance Personal Finance Podcasts Travel