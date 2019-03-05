Slate Money

Slate Money Travel: Ghosts

Slate Money Travel on hotels and hospitality.

By

Listen to Slate Money via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Hospitality columnist Colin Nagy joins Felix to talk about creativity, brands, and ghosts as they relate to hotels, on Episode 3 of this new miniseries from Slate Money all about travel.

• Skift: “On Experience

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

Podcasts Travel