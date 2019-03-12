Slate Money

Slate Money Travel: Frequent Flyer

Slate Money Travel on living half your life in the air.

By

This week, Slate Money Travel welcomes it’s most traveled guest to date: Katherine Maher, executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation. Maher talks about what it’s like to travel 200 days out of the year for work, her tips for making economy comfortable and all the reasons she fully nerds out about public transit.

