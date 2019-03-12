Get More Slate Money Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Slate Money Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

This week, Slate Money Travel welcomes it’s most traveled guest to date: Katherine Maher, executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation. Maher talks about what it’s like to travel 200 days out of the year for work, her tips for making economy comfortable and all the reasons she fully nerds out about public transit.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Twitter: @felixsalmon

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.